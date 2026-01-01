Kimai is a mature open-source time tracking application that gives freelancers, agencies, and businesses a reliable way to log billable hours, manage client projects, and produce accurate invoices. With a clean web interface, multi-user support, and role-based permissions, it scales from a solo developer tracking their own time to an agency coordinating dozens of team members across many clients.

Unlike SaaS time tracking tools that charge per seat, self-hosting Kimai on your own VPS means no recurring subscription costs and complete ownership of your time records and billing data. This template includes MySQL for durable, production-ready storage.