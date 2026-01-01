Khoj is a free, open-source AI personal assistant that connects to your documents, notes, and files and lets you ask questions about them in natural language. It works with any major AI provider â€” OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, or a local Ollama instance running on the same VPS â€” and augments its answers with real-time web search via SearXNG and isolated Python code execution via Terrarium.

Self-hosting Khoj means your documents, conversations, and query history stay on your own infrastructure. Your files are never sent anywhere beyond the AI model provider you explicitly configure, giving you full control over what data gets shared and with whom.