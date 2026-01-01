Deploy Kener in one click installation.
Open-source status page platform for monitoring services and communicating incidents to users in real time.
Choose a VPS plan for Kener
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Kener
Kener is an open-source status page system built with SvelteKit that lets teams monitor services and communicate outages transparently. It supports multiple monitor types â€” HTTP/API endpoints, TCP, DNS, SSL certificates, ping, SQL queries, heartbeats, and game servers â€” each tracked and displayed on a public-facing status page with uptime history and response time charts.
Self-hosting Kener on your VPS keeps all monitoring data and incident history under your control. The included Redis instance handles job queues and caching, while application data is stored in SQLite by default â€” no external database required. The first user to register on the instance becomes the administrator.
Key features of Kener
Multi-protocol monitoring
Monitor HTTP endpoints, TCP ports, DNS records, SSL certificates, ping targets, heartbeats, and game servers from a single dashboard.
Incident management
Create incident reports with timestamped status timelines, post ongoing updates, and archive resolutions for a transparent outage history.
Scheduled maintenance
Announce planned downtime in advance so users see upcoming maintenance windows on the status page before service is interrupted.
Multi-channel notifications
Alert your team via email, Slack, Discord, or webhooks the moment a monitor changes state or recovers.
Embeddable status badges
Add live status badges or iframes to your documentation, website, or app dashboard to surface service health inline.
Role-based access
Invite team members with distinct roles to collaborate on incident updates and monitor configuration without sharing admin access.
Why run Kener on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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