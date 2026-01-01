JumpServer is an open-source Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform that provides a centralized gateway for accessing all infrastructure assets â€” servers, databases, Kubernetes clusters, and network devices. Instead of distributing SSH keys or sharing passwords directly, teams authenticate through JumpServer, which proxies every connection, logs all activity, and records sessions for audit and compliance purposes. Access is governed by role-based permissions and optional approval workflows.

Self-hosting JumpServer keeps all session recordings, access logs, and stored credentials on your own infrastructure â€” critical for compliance frameworks like SOX, PCI-DSS, and ISO 27001 that require audit trails and proof that access to sensitive systems is controlled and monitored.