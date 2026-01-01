Jaeger is a CNCF graduated project for end-to-end distributed tracing, originally built at Uber to monitor thousands of microservices. It captures how requests propagate through your system â€” revealing service dependencies, timing breakdowns, error propagation, and latency bottlenecks that are invisible with traditional logging alone. This deployment supports OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) out of the box for compatibility with modern instrumentation libraries.

Self-hosting Jaeger keeps trace data â€” which often contains user identifiers, database queries, and internal API details â€” entirely on your own infrastructure. You avoid per-trace pricing from commercial APM vendors and maintain full control over retention and access, with predictable costs that scale with your VPS rather than your traffic volume.