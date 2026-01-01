Deploy InfluxDB 2 in one click installation.
Unified time series platform combining database, visualization, alerting, and data processing in a single application.
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What you can build with InfluxDB 2
InfluxDB 2 is a purpose-built time series platform that handles ingestion, storage, querying, visualization, and alerting in one application. Built on the TSM storage engine with the Flux query language, it delivers high-throughput data ingestion and efficient compression alongside a modern web UI â€” eliminating the need to integrate separate tools like Grafana or Kapacitor for basic observability workflows.
Self-hosting InfluxDB 2 on your own VPS removes per-datapoint pricing and data egress costs common in managed cloud offerings. You get predictable costs for IoT device fleets, infrastructure monitoring, and financial data pipelines regardless of ingestion volume, with persistent storage for years of historical telemetry.
Key features of InfluxDB 2
Flux Query Language
Flux is a functional scripting language purpose-built for time series data, enabling transformations, aggregations, and multi-source joins in a single query.
Integrated Web UI
The built-in interface includes a visual query builder, dashboard editor, and data explorer so no external visualization tool is required to get started.
Built-in Alerting
Configure threshold and deadman checks directly in InfluxDB 2 with notification endpoints for Slack, PagerDuty, HTTP webhooks, and more.
Task Engine
Schedule Flux scripts for downsampling, ETL transformations, and data aggregation without external cron jobs or separate pipeline services.
Token-Based Access Control
Granular read/write tokens scoped to specific buckets allow fine-grained access control for multiple teams and applications sharing one instance.
Why run InfluxDB 2 on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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