Homarr is a sleek, open-source dashboard designed to give you a single interface for all your self-hosted applications. Instead of bookmarking dozens of service URLs, Homarr presents them as organized tiles with live status indicators, search, and quick actions â€” all from one page.

Deploying Homarr on your own VPS means your dashboard stays private, loads instantly on the local network, and can integrate directly with Docker to auto-discover running containers and display their health in real time.