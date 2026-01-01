Deploy Homarr in one click installation.
Modern, customizable server dashboard to organize and monitor all your self-hosted services in one place.
Choose a VPS plan for Homarr
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Homarr
Homarr is a sleek, open-source dashboard designed to give you a single interface for all your self-hosted applications. Instead of bookmarking dozens of service URLs, Homarr presents them as organized tiles with live status indicators, search, and quick actions â€” all from one page.
Deploying Homarr on your own VPS means your dashboard stays private, loads instantly on the local network, and can integrate directly with Docker to auto-discover running containers and display their health in real time.
Key features of Homarr
Service organization
Group applications into custom boards and categories so every service is one click away.
Docker integration
Auto-detect running containers and display their status, health, and resource usage without manual configuration.
Status monitoring
Ping services at regular intervals and show live up/down indicators directly on each tile.
Customizable layout
Drag-and-drop grid editor lets you resize, reorder, and style tiles to match your workflow.
Search and bookmarks
Instant search across all configured services and the web, with keyboard shortcuts for power users.
Multi-user support
Create separate accounts with role-based permissions so each team member sees only what they need.
Why run Homarr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
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