Hemmelig is a self-hosted application for sharing sensitive information through encrypted, self-destructing links. Passwords, API keys, and private notes are encrypted client-side before they ever leave the browser, so the server only ever stores ciphertext it cannot decrypt. Each secret can be locked behind a passphrase, restricted by IP, set to expire after a chosen time, or limited to a maximum number of views.

Running Hemmelig on your own VPS keeps every shared credential off third-party infrastructure. You control the retention rules, the access logs, and the encryption boundary, making it a fit for teams that hand off credentials, customer data, or any payload too sensitive to leave in email or chat history.