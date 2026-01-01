Deploy Healthchecks in one click installation.
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring that alerts you the moment a scheduled job fails to run.
Choose a VPS plan for Healthchecks
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Healthchecks
Healthchecks monitors whether your periodic jobs actually run when they are supposed to. It works by expecting regular HTTP pings from your cron jobs, backup scripts, and scheduled tasks â€” if a ping doesn't arrive within the configured grace period, Healthchecks fires an alert through Slack, PagerDuty, email, Discord, Telegram, or any of its 50+ integrations.
Self-hosting Healthchecks on your VPS gives you unlimited checks at a fixed cost, complete privacy over operational metrics, and the reliability of dedicated infrastructure. Your monitoring service runs independently from the systems it watches, so a VPS-level failure is immediately visible to on-call teams.
Key features of Healthchecks
Simple Ping API
Integrate any cron job or script with a single HTTP GET or POST call â€” no agent installation and no SDK required for most monitoring scenarios.
50+ Notification Channels
Route alerts to Slack, Discord, Telegram, PagerDuty, Opsgenie, email, webhooks, and dozens more so the right team is notified instantly.
Cron Syntax Scheduling
Define exact schedules using standard cron syntax with configurable grace periods to allow for normal execution variance without false alarms.
Detailed Ping Logs
Every ping is logged with timestamp, duration, exit code, and captured output, giving you a full audit trail for debugging and compliance reporting.
Tag-Based Organization
Group related checks with tags and filter by environment, server, or service to manage hundreds of monitored jobs without losing visibility.
Why run Healthchecks on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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