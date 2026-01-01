Hanko is an open-source authentication backend built around passkeys and the WebAuthn standard, designed as a self-hostable alternative to Auth0, Clerk, and other identity SaaS. It ships with a complete user flow â€” passkey registration, social and enterprise SSO, passwords as an opt-in fallback, MFA, and email-based recovery â€” exposed through a clean REST API and drop-in web components.

Self-hosting Hanko on your own VPS keeps user credentials, sessions, and audit logs inside your infrastructure, with no per-MAU fees and no vendor lock-in. The bundled PostgreSQL database persists user accounts and WebAuthn credentials, while Hanko's JWT-based sessions plug into any frontend or backend stack.