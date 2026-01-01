Deploy Grafana in one click installation.
Leading open-source observability platform for visualizing metrics, logs, and traces from any data source.
Choose a VPS plan for Grafana
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Grafana
Grafana is the world's most popular open-source observability platform, trusted by over 20 million users to turn time-series data into actionable dashboards. It connects to more than 100 data sources â€” Prometheus, InfluxDB, Elasticsearch, PostgreSQL, cloud providers, and more â€” letting teams visualize and alert on data from every corner of their infrastructure in a single unified interface.
Self-hosting Grafana on your VPS eliminates cloud egress fees and per-seat pricing while keeping dashboard configurations, query history, and metrics data entirely within your own infrastructure â€” essential for compliance-sensitive environments and teams monitoring internal systems that are not reachable from the public internet.
Key features of Grafana
100+ Data Sources
Connect Grafana to Prometheus, InfluxDB, Elasticsearch, MySQL, cloud providers, and dozens more without writing custom adapters.
Rich Visualization Library
Choose from graphs, heatmaps, histograms, geomaps, stat panels, and hundreds of community plugins to present every metric in the most intuitive format.
Powerful Alerting
Define threshold-based or anomaly-detection alerts and route notifications to Slack, PagerDuty, email, webhooks, and more from a single alert engine.
Dashboard Templating
Use variables and template queries to build a single reusable dashboard that dynamically filters by host, service, region, or any other dimension.
Unified Observability
Correlate metrics, logs, and distributed traces side by side in one platform, reducing the mean time to diagnose and resolve incidents.
Why run Grafana on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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