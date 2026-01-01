GoatCounter is a simple, open-source web analytics platform designed for developers who want meaningful page-view data without the privacy cost of tracking cookies or personal data collection. It counts page views, referrers, browsers, countries, and screen sizes â€” nothing more. No consent banners required.

Unlike heavyweight analytics platforms that require multiple services, GoatCounter runs as a single container with a built-in SQLite database. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps all visitor data under your control, fully isolated from third-party analytics networks.