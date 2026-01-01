Deploy FreeScout in one click installation.
Lightweight open-source help desk and shared inbox system for professional customer support without per-agent fees.
Choose a VPS plan for FreeScout
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with FreeScout
FreeScout is a free, open-source help desk and shared inbox platform built with PHP and Laravel, designed as a self-hosted alternative to Help Scout and Zendesk. It delivers a familiar, professional support interface with multi-mailbox support, collision detection, saved replies, and workflow automation â€” everything a team needs to manage customer inquiries efficiently without paying per-agent subscription fees.
Deploying FreeScout on your VPS with MariaDB gives you full data sovereignty over every customer conversation, unlimited agents and mailboxes, and the freedom to extend functionality through the module system. There is no per-agent pricing, no conversation limits, and no risk of a vendor increasing costs or discontinuing the service.
Key features of FreeScout
Shared Inbox
Multiple agents collaborate on the same mailbox with collision detection preventing duplicate replies to the same customer.
Workflow Automation
Automate repetitive actions with custom rules â€” auto-assign tickets, send canned responses, and trigger notifications based on conditions.
Multi-Mailbox Support
Manage separate inboxes for different departments, brands, or products from a single FreeScout installation.
Saved Replies
Build a library of response templates for common questions so agents can respond accurately and consistently in seconds.
Module System
Extend functionality with community modules for live chat, satisfaction surveys, knowledge base, and third-party integrations.
Why run FreeScout on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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