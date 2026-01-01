Deploy flatnotes in one click installation.
Database-less self-hosted note-taking app that stores all your notes as plain Markdown files.
Choose a VPS plan for flatnotes
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with flatnotes
flatnotes is a minimalist, self-hosted note-taking application built around a single principle: your notes are plain Markdown files, nothing more. There is no database, no vendor lock-in, and no complex data structures â€” just text files on your server that you can read, edit, and back up with any tool. The clean interface removes distractions so you can focus on writing, organizing, and connecting ideas through wikilinks and full-text search.
Self-hosting flatnotes on your VPS means your personal thoughts, research notes, and journals stay entirely within your infrastructure â€” never scanned, never mined, never subject to a third-party terms-of-service change. Backups are as simple as copying a folder, and your notes remain portable forever.
Key features of flatnotes
Database-Less Storage
Every note is a plain Markdown file on disk â€” no database required, making backups and migrations trivially simple.
Wikilink Connections
Connect ideas across notes with wikilinks, turning your collection into a personal knowledge network.
Full-Text Search
Instantly search across all your notes to find any idea, snippet, or reference without manual tagging.
Dual Editing Modes
Switch between raw Markdown and a WYSIWYG visual editor depending on your preference or writing task.
Tag Organization
Categorize and filter notes with tags for fast navigation across large personal knowledge bases.
Why run flatnotes on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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