File Browser is a lightweight, open-source web file manager that transforms any directory on your server into a full-featured file management interface accessible from any browser. It supports multiple users with configurable permissions, file sharing via public links, drag-and-drop uploads, and a built-in code editor â€” all without requiring SSH or FTP clients.

Self-hosting File Browser on your VPS keeps files private and under your control, lets you safely grant team members or clients access to specific directories without exposing server credentials, and requires minimal resources so it runs comfortably alongside your other applications.