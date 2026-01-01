Deploy Fider in one click installation.
Open-source customer feedback platform for collecting feature requests, running community votes, and managing product roadmaps transparently.
Choose a VPS plan for Fider
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Fider
Fider is an open-source feedback platform that bridges the gap between product teams and their users. Its public voting portal lets users submit ideas, upvote existing requests, and engage in discussions â€” ensuring the most valuable features get prioritized first. Teams can update statuses, communicate roadmap decisions, and keep their community informed throughout the development cycle.
Self-hosting Fider on your VPS keeps all feedback and user data under your control, eliminates per-user pricing from hosted alternatives, and lets you tailor branding and authentication to match your product's identity.
Key features of Fider
Community Voting
Users vote on feature requests so product teams can objectively prioritize what to build next based on real demand rather than loudest voices.
Status Tracking
Assign statuses â€” planned, started, completed, declined â€” to keep the community informed about the progress of every suggestion.
Flexible Authentication
Supports email, OAuth, and SSO sign-in options so users can engage with the least friction, increasing submission and voting rates.
Custom Branding
Configurable logos, colors, and custom domain support let you present the feedback portal as a seamless extension of your own product.
Email Notifications
Automated notifications keep users engaged by alerting them when their suggestions receive votes, comments, or status updates.
Why run Fider on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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