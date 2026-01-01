FeedCraft is an open-source RSS middleware that sits between any source feed and your reader, transforming each article through configurable processing steps called Crafts. It can extract full article text from truncated feeds, translate headlines and bodies through an OpenAI-compatible LLM, generate AI summaries and introductions, filter out promotional posts with natural-language rules, and even turn HTML pages, JSON APIs, or search results into brand-new RSS feeds.

Self-hosting FeedCraft on your own VPS keeps every article and every LLM prompt on infrastructure you control, removes the rate limits and downtime that plague shared public instances, and lets you point the AI processing at whichever provider â€” OpenAI, Gemini, a local Ollama model, or any OpenAI-compatible endpoint â€” best fits your budget and language coverage.