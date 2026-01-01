Deploy FeedCraft in one click installation.
Self-hosted RSS middleware that uses AI to translate, summarize, filter, and clean any feed before it reaches your reader.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with FeedCraft
FeedCraft is an open-source RSS middleware that sits between any source feed and your reader, transforming each article through configurable processing steps called Crafts. It can extract full article text from truncated feeds, translate headlines and bodies through an OpenAI-compatible LLM, generate AI summaries and introductions, filter out promotional posts with natural-language rules, and even turn HTML pages, JSON APIs, or search results into brand-new RSS feeds.
Self-hosting FeedCraft on your own VPS keeps every article and every LLM prompt on infrastructure you control, removes the rate limits and downtime that plague shared public instances, and lets you point the AI processing at whichever provider â€” OpenAI, Gemini, a local Ollama model, or any OpenAI-compatible endpoint â€” best fits your budget and language coverage.
Key features of FeedCraft
AI translation and summaries
Translate article titles and bodies into any target language and append AI-generated summaries through an OpenAI-compatible LLM with custom prompts per Craft.
Full-text extraction
Replace truncated RSS excerpts with complete article content, including a browser-rendered fulltext-plus mode for sites that hydrate text via JavaScript.
HTML/JSON/Search to RSS
Built-in visual generators turn arbitrary web pages, JSON API responses (with curl-import), and search engine results into stable RSS feeds.
Portable and dock modes
Prefix any feed URL for one-shot processing, or define named Recipes in the admin UI to pin permanent transformed feed URLs your reader subscribes to.
AtomCraft and FlowCraft
Compose atomic operations (proxy, limit, translate, summarize, beautify, ignore-advertorial) into reusable pipelines tailored to each source feed.
Reader-agnostic middleware
Works in front of FreshRSS, Inoreader, NetNewsWire, Miniflux, or any reader that consumes standard RSS, with no plugin or account integration required.
Why run FeedCraft on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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