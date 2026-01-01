Euro-Office DocumentServer is an open-source online office suite that brings browser-based collaborative editing of DOCX, XLSX, PPTX, ODT, ODS, ODP, and PDF formats to your own infrastructure. Built on the AGPL-licensed ONLYOFFICE DocumentServer code base and rebranded for European digital sovereignty, it serves as a drop-in collaborative editing backend for platforms such as Nextcloud and ownCloud.

Self-hosting Euro-Office DocumentServer keeps every document, edit session, and integration call inside your VPS â€” no third-party cloud touches the content. JWT token authentication secures the API by default, and the bundled deployment ships PostgreSQL, RabbitMQ, and Redis preconfigured for a production-ready editing server.