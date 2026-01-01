Etherpad is an open-source, web-based collaborative editor that enables multiple users to edit the same document simultaneously, with changes appearing instantly for all participants. Each contributor's text is color-coded, making it easy to see who wrote what. No registration or software installation is required â€” just share a link and start collaborating.

Self-hosting Etherpad on your VPS ensures sensitive documents never leave your own infrastructure. The included PostgreSQL backend provides reliable persistence and complete version history, while the extensible plugin system lets you add image support, task lists, and custom integrations tailored to your team's workflow.