Deploy ESPHome in one click installation.
YAML-driven firmware management system for ESP8266 and ESP32 microcontrollers with a web dashboard and wireless updates.
Choose a VPS plan for ESPHome
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ESPHome
ESPHome is an open-source system that turns ESP8266 and ESP32 microcontrollers into smart home devices using simple YAML configuration files. No C++ programming is required â€” define sensors, switches, and displays in YAML, and ESPHome compiles and flashes optimized firmware automatically. It integrates natively with Home Assistant and supports MQTT for compatibility with any automation platform.
Running ESPHome on a VPS provides always-on device management and remote firmware compilation accessible from anywhere. Your device configurations are centrally stored and backed up, and over-the-air updates can be triggered without being on the local network where the physical devices reside.
Key features of ESPHome
YAML Configuration
Define ESP device behavior in simple YAML files with automatic validation â€” no C++ knowledge or IDE setup required.
Over-the-Air Updates
Push firmware updates wirelessly to all your ESP devices without physical access, making large deployments easy to maintain.
Home Assistant Integration
Native API integration with Home Assistant enables instant device discovery and zero-latency local control without cloud dependency.
500+ Components
Support for hundreds of sensors, displays, LED controllers, and actuators means almost any hardware can be integrated out of the box.
Real-Time Logging
Stream live device logs directly in the web dashboard for fast troubleshooting and monitoring of sensor readings during development.
Why run ESPHome on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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