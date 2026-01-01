EmonCMS serves as the open-source backend for the OpenEnergyMonitor initiative, engineered specifically for managing time-series data concerning energy, temperature, and environmental conditions. In contrast to typical general-purpose dashboards, each element of EmonCMS â€” ranging from its input processing pipelines to its PHPFina and PHPTimeSeries storage engines â€” is optimized to handle years of high-resolution sensor data efficiently on cost-effective hardware.

Hosting EmonCMS yourself on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) ensures that all your household, solar, heat-pump, and IoT measurements remain fully under your authority, eliminating per-feed restrictions or the need for cloud subscriptions. The integrated software stack, which includes an MQTT broker, MariaDB, and Redis, is designed to ingest data from devices such as emonPi, emonTx, ESPHome, Home Assistant, and any sensor capable of communicating via HTTP or MQTT.