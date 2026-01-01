Deploy EmbyStat in one click installation.
Statistics and analytics dashboard for Emby and Jellyfin media servers with detailed library insights and viewing reports.
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What you can build with EmbyStat
EmbyStat is a dedicated analytics and statistics application for Emby and Jellyfin media servers. It connects directly to your media server's API to collect data about your library, viewing habits, and server performance, presenting the information through visual dashboards and detailed reports.
Deploying EmbyStat on a VPS ensures continuous background data collection and always-accessible analytics without consuming resources on your media server itself. Persistent storage retains historical statistics for long-term trend analysis, and scheduled collection keeps reports current without manual intervention.
Key features of EmbyStat
Library Statistics
Detailed breakdowns of your movie and TV library by genre, quality, language, and rating give a complete picture of your media collection.
Viewing Analytics
Track watch history and viewing patterns per user, revealing which content gets watched, rewatched, or left unfinished.
Duplicate Detection
Identifies duplicate files across your library to help reclaim storage space and maintain a clean, well-organized collection.
Server Health Monitoring
Monitors server performance metrics and user activity to help identify bottlenecks and ensure a smooth streaming experience.
Interactive Charts
Visual dashboards with charts and graphs make it easy to explore trends and share library insights at a glance.
Why run EmbyStat on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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