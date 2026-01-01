Up to 69% off for Duplicati

Deploy Duplicati in one click installation.

Open-source backup client that creates encrypted, incremental backups to cloud storage and remote servers with a simple web interface.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚¦8,690/mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Duplicati in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Duplicati

63% off
KVM 1
â‚¦23,790
â‚¦8,690/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦14,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚¦30,290
â‚¦11,290/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦17,290/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¦50,490
â‚¦15,890/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦34,590/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚¦89,390
â‚¦31,790/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦63,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
â‚¦23,790
â‚¦8,690/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦14,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚¦30,290
â‚¦11,290/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦17,290/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¦50,490
â‚¦15,890/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦34,590/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚¦89,390
â‚¦31,790/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦63,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Duplicati

Duplicati is a free, open-source backup client that encrypts data with AES-256 before sending incremental, deduplicated, and compressed backups to more than 20 storage backends â€” including Amazon S3, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Backblaze B2, and standard protocols like SFTP and WebDAV. Because everything is encrypted client-side, your data remains private even when stored on third-party cloud services.

A clean web interface makes it straightforward to configure backup jobs, set retention policies, verify backup integrity, and monitor scheduled runs. Block-level deduplication and compression keep storage costs low even for large data sets. Self-hosting Duplicati on a VPS gives you a reliable, always-on backup engine that runs scheduled jobs consistently without depending on a personal computer being powered on.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Duplicati

AES-256 client-side encryption

Encrypts all data before it leaves your server, so backups on third-party cloud storage remain fully private.

20+ storage backends

Supports Amazon S3, Google Drive, OneDrive, Backblaze B2, Dropbox, SFTP, WebDAV, and many more destinations from a single interface.

Incremental and deduplicated

Only uploads changed blocks after the first backup run, dramatically reducing storage usage and upload bandwidth on subsequent jobs.

Flexible scheduling

Configure automated backup windows with retention policies that automatically expire old restore points to manage storage costs.

Backup verification

Periodically tests backup integrity by restoring and comparing data, catching silent corruption before it becomes a recovery problem.

Why run Duplicati on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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