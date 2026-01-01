Deploy Dkron in one click installation.
Distributed, fault-tolerant job scheduler with a web UI and built-in clustering for highly reliable cron workloads.
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What you can build with Dkron
Dkron is an open-source distributed job scheduling system written in Go that replaces traditional cron with a fault-tolerant, cluster-aware alternative. Unlike single-host cron, Dkron uses the Raft consensus protocol and a gossip-based membership layer so jobs keep running even when individual nodes fail, eliminating the single point of failure that plagues classic crontabs.
Self-hosting Dkron on your own VPS keeps schedules, execution history, and job payloads under your control while exposing a built-in web UI, REST API, and HTTP/shell executors for running scripts, webhooks, and external commands. The bundled storage engine removes the need for any external database, making the deployment a single container with a persistent data volume for Raft state and job history.
Key features of Dkron
Fault-tolerant scheduling
Raft-based consensus keeps your cron jobs running through node failures, restarts, and network issues without manual intervention.
Built-in web UI
Manage jobs, inspect execution history, and trigger runs from a clean browser interface without writing crontab files by hand.
REST API and webhooks
Create, update, and trigger jobs programmatically from CI pipelines, scripts, or external systems through a versioned HTTP API.
Pluggable executors
Run shell commands, HTTP requests, gRPC calls, or NATS messages as scheduled jobs using the built-in executor plugins.
Native storage engine
BoltDB-backed storage ships with the binary, removing the need for external databases like etcd, Consul, or PostgreSQL.
Cluster-ready architecture
Start as a single node and scale horizontally by joining additional servers and agents as your workload grows.
Why run Dkron on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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