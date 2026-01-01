Dependency-Track is an OWASP flagship project that gives security and engineering teams continuous visibility into software supply chain risk. It ingests Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) documents in CycloneDX format and analyzes every component against authoritative vulnerability sources including the National Vulnerability Database, GitHub Advisories, OSS Index, and VulnDB â€” so a single CVE disclosure surfaces immediately in every project that ships the affected library.

Self-hosting Dependency-Track keeps SBOMs and vulnerability findings about your proprietary applications entirely inside your infrastructure, which matters for organizations under regulatory or contractual constraints on where supply-chain telemetry can live. The PostgreSQL-backed deployment retains a complete audit trail of component inventories and policy decisions across every release.