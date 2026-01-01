ConvertX offers a self-hosted online file conversion solution, supporting over a thousand formats including documents, images, audio, and video, all accessible via an intuitive web interface. Since all conversions occur directly on your server, confidential files remain within your infrastructure. This eliminates upload size restrictions, watermarks, and any third-party per-conversion charges.

The self-hosted nature of ConvertX is especially beneficial for businesses and organizations subject to stringent data handling regulations, which often prohibit uploading proprietary information to external cloud platforms. Its automatic file cleanup feature, with customizable retention periods, helps maintain manageable storage consumption. Furthermore, optional user authentication allows you to precisely manage access to the service. This comprehensive deployment delivers a full-fledged conversion solution, complete with persistent storage, capable of managing diverse format workflows.