Collabora Online is a self-hosted online office suite based on LibreOffice technology that runs entirely in the browser. Teams open Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents directly from a file storage app like Nextcloud, Seafile, or Pydio Cells and co-edit them in real time with live cursors, comments, track changes, and instant previews — no desktop client, no Microsoft 365, no Google Workspace required.

Self-hosting Collabora on your own VPS keeps every document, spreadsheet, and presentation on infrastructure you control. Pair it with one of the file storage apps in this catalog to give your team a complete on-premise replacement for cloud office suites, with full file-format compatibility and no per-user fees.