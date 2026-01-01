CodiMD is an open-source, self-hosted real-time collaborative markdown editor built on HackMD's foundation. It lets multiple team members edit the same document simultaneously with instant synchronization, making it ideal for technical documentation, sprint notes, architecture decision records, and collaborative writing of any kind. The split-screen editor renders markdown live so writers always see exactly how their content will look.

Self-hosting CodiMD means your notes and documents never pass through third-party servers, which matters for organizations handling internal strategies, client information, or technical specifications. All data stays on your VPS-backed PostgreSQL database, and you control who can register and access the platform. This deployment pairs the CodiMD server with PostgreSQL for reliable document and user storage.