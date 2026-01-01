ClassicPress is a community-led offshoot of WordPress. It retains the well-known TinyMCE classic editor, eliminating the Gutenberg block editor and its associated performance impact. It remains compatible with the majority of current WordPress themes and plugins, offering an easy transition for websites and developers who value consistent, reliable CMS operation more than frequent interface alterations.

Hosting ClassicPress on your own Virtual Private Server (VPS) provides complete authority over PHP settings, database optimization, and update schedules. This removes the limitations often found with managed WordPress hosting, all while allowing you to continue using the familiar WordPress environment.