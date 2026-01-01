Deploy ClassicPress in one click installation.
WordPress fork that keeps the classic editor experience with enhanced stability and no Gutenberg complexity.
Choose a VPS plan for ClassicPress
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ClassicPress
ClassicPress is a community-led offshoot of WordPress. It retains the well-known TinyMCE classic editor, eliminating the Gutenberg block editor and its associated performance impact. It remains compatible with the majority of current WordPress themes and plugins, offering an easy transition for websites and developers who value consistent, reliable CMS operation more than frequent interface alterations.
Hosting ClassicPress on your own Virtual Private Server (VPS) provides complete authority over PHP settings, database optimization, and update schedules. This removes the limitations often found with managed WordPress hosting, all while allowing you to continue using the familiar WordPress environment.
Key features of ClassicPress
Classic Editor Preserved
Keeps the TinyMCE editor WordPress users know, so content creators can work productively without learning a new block-based interface.
WordPress Plugin Compatibility
Works with thousands of existing WordPress plugins and themes, so you migrate without rebuilding your site or replacing your existing toolset.
Stable Update Cycles
Long-term support focus means updates are predictable and backwards-compatible, reducing the risk of plugins breaking after a core upgrade.
Improved Performance
Removing Gutenberg's JavaScript overhead results in faster page loads and lower server resource usage compared to equivalent modern WordPress installations.
Full Customization Control
Custom post types, role management, and child theme support give developers the same flexibility as WordPress with a more stable foundation beneath it.
Why run ClassicPress on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.