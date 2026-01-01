CitrineOS is an open-source charging station management system (CSMS) from LF Energy. It is designed primarily around the OCPP 2.0.1 protocol, while also supporting the older OCPP 1.6 standard. The system's server manages WebSocket messages originating from EV chargers, stores transaction data and configurations in a PostgreSQL database enhanced with PostGIS, and provides REST and GraphQL APIs via a Hasura layer to facilitate integrations for operators.

By self-hosting CitrineOS on your Virtual Private Server (VPS), you retain direct control over station telemetry, driver authorizations, and transaction history, rather than relying on a vendor's cloud service. The integrated Hasura GraphQL console enables direct querying and management of charging station data within your web browser, concurrently ensuring that OCPP WebSocket ports are available for chargers to establish connections.