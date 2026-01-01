Deploy CitrineOS in one click installation.
Open-source OCPP 2.0.1 charging station management system for electric vehicle network operators.
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What you can build with CitrineOS
CitrineOS is an open-source charging station management system (CSMS) from LF Energy. It is designed primarily around the OCPP 2.0.1 protocol, while also supporting the older OCPP 1.6 standard. The system's server manages WebSocket messages originating from EV chargers, stores transaction data and configurations in a PostgreSQL database enhanced with PostGIS, and provides REST and GraphQL APIs via a Hasura layer to facilitate integrations for operators.
By self-hosting CitrineOS on your Virtual Private Server (VPS), you retain direct control over station telemetry, driver authorizations, and transaction history, rather than relying on a vendor's cloud service. The integrated Hasura GraphQL console enables direct querying and management of charging station data within your web browser, concurrently ensuring that OCPP WebSocket ports are available for chargers to establish connections.
Key features of CitrineOS
OCPP 2.0.1 native
Implements the latest Open Charge Point Protocol with certified core and advanced security profiles, plus backwards compatibility for OCPP 1.6 stations.
GraphQL data console
Hasura auto-generates a typed GraphQL API and console over the CitrineOS schema, enabling real-time queries on sessions, meter values, and station status.
Modular message router
Decorator-driven module system routes OCPP messages through RabbitMQ, so authorization, transactions, and reporting modules scale independently of the WebSocket layer.
GraphQL data access
Hasura auto-generates a typed GraphQL API over the CitrineOS PostgreSQL schema, exposing real-time subscriptions for sessions, meter values, and station status.
S3-compatible storage
Built-in MinIO instance stores firmware images, station logs, and certificate bundles via the standard S3 API, ready to swap for AWS S3 or GCS later.
Why run CitrineOS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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