Up to 68% off for Cheshire Cat AI

Deploy Cheshire Cat AI in one click installation.

Production-ready AI agent framework with built-in RAG, plugins, and function calling for any LLM provider.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
10,900 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Cheshire Cat AI in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Cheshire Cat AI

62% off
KVM 1
28,900
10,900 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₦17,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
61% off
KVM 2
35,900
13,900 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₦20,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
59,900
18,900 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₦40,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
105,900
37,900 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₦74,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 1
28,900
10,900 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₦17,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
61% off
KVM 2
35,900
13,900 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₦20,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
59,900
18,900 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₦40,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
105,900
37,900 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₦74,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Cheshire Cat AI

Cheshire Cat AI is an open-source framework for building production AI agents as a microservice. Instead of stitching together separate libraries for memory, tools, and conversational forms, the Cat ships an API-first runtime with a built-in Qdrant vector store, a plugin system, event hooks, and function calling — so the same agent can power a chatbot, an internal tool, or a customer-facing assistant from a single backend.

The framework is model-agnostic and works with any LangChain-compatible LLM and embedder, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Ollama, and self-hosted models. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps conversation history, embeddings, and plugin code under your full control, with multiuser support and granular permissions for team deployments.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Cheshire Cat AI

Built-in RAG

An integrated Qdrant vector memory ingests documents and recalls relevant context automatically, so agents answer from your data rather than from generic model knowledge.

Plugin system

Drop Python plugins into the admin panel to add tools, hooks, and conversational forms without forking the core — extend behavior at runtime instead of rebuilding the image.

Any LLM provider

Switch between OpenAI, Anthropic, Ollama, and other LangChain-compatible models from the admin UI to balance cost, latency, and data residency per use case.

REST and WebSocket API

Embed the agent into any frontend through a customizable REST API or chat over WebSocket, with separate API keys for each transport for fine-grained access control.

Conversational forms

Define Pydantic-backed forms that guide multi-step conversations like bookings or orders, letting the agent collect structured data while keeping the dialog natural.

Why run Cheshire Cat AI on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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