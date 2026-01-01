Deploy Checkmk in one click installation.
Comprehensive infrastructure monitoring with auto-discovery, agentless checks, dashboards, and alerting for servers, networks, and cloud workloads.
Choose a VPS plan for Checkmk
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Checkmk
Checkmk is a comprehensive infrastructure and application monitoring platform that combines Nagios-compatible plugins with a modern web UI, auto-discovery of services, and built-in dashboards. The Community Edition (formerly Raw Edition) is fully open-source and includes the complete monitoring engine, agent receivers, notification routing, and reporting features used by tens of thousands of organizations to monitor servers, switches, virtualization hosts, and cloud workloads from a single pane of glass.
Self-hosting Checkmk on your VPS keeps every credential, hostname, and metric inside your own infrastructure. Auto-discovery scans hosts on first registration and proposes the right service checks for the OS and software found, dramatically reducing setup time compared to manually configuring each metric.
Key features of Checkmk
Auto-discovery of services
Add a host and Checkmk inspects it for OS, services, file systems, network interfaces, and software, proposing the right monitoring checks automatically.
Agent and agentless checks
Monitor servers via lightweight agents on Linux, Windows, and Unix, or use SNMP, IPMI, REST APIs, and dozens of integrations for switches, hypervisors, and cloud services.
Dashboards and reports
Pre-built views cover host overview, problem state, performance graphs, and SLA reporting, with a graphical editor for custom dashboards and notifications.
Smart alerting
Notification routing with escalation rules, time-window-aware quiet hours, multi-channel delivery, and customizable templates per host group and team.
Distributed monitoring
Scale to multiple sites with central administration, remote satellite servers, and synchronized configuration replication across geographies.
Why run Checkmk on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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