Up to 68% off for Chatpad AI

Deploy Chatpad AI in one click installation.

Privacy-focused ChatGPT interface that stores all conversations locally with no tracking or data collection.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
10,900 /mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Chatpad AI in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Chatpad AI

62% off
KVM 1
28,900
10,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦261,600 (regular price ₦693,600). Renews at ₦17,900/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
61% off
KVM 2
35,900
13,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦333,600 (regular price ₦861,600). Renews at ₦20,900/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
59,900
18,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦453,600 (regular price ₦1,437,600). Renews at ₦40,900/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
105,900
37,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦909,600 (regular price ₦2,541,600). Renews at ₦74,900/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 1
28,900
10,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦261,600 (regular price ₦693,600). Renews at ₦17,900/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
61% off
KVM 2
35,900
13,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦333,600 (regular price ₦861,600). Renews at ₦20,900/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
59,900
18,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦453,600 (regular price ₦1,437,600). Renews at ₦40,900/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
105,900
37,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦909,600 (regular price ₦2,541,600). Renews at ₦74,900/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Chatpad AI

Chatpad AI is a clean, open-source web interface for OpenAI's GPT models that keeps every conversation and API key stored in the browser's local storage rather than on external servers. There is no tracking, no cookies, and no server-side logging — your prompts and responses go directly from your browser to the OpenAI API and nowhere else.

Self-hosting Chatpad AI gives teams a shared, always-available ChatGPT interface on company infrastructure, centralizing API usage billing and providing reliable access independent of OpenAI's consumer service availability or policy changes.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Chatpad AI

Local Data Storage

All conversations and API keys live in your browser's local storage, so no third-party service ever sees your prompts or responses.

No Account Required

Add your OpenAI API key in settings and start chatting immediately — no sign-up, no subscriptions, no usage warnings interrupting your workflow.

Conversation Export

Export and import conversations as files so you can back up important chats or continue them after switching devices.

Clean Focused Interface

A distraction-free design removes premium upsells and feature gates, keeping the focus entirely on the conversation.

Multi-Model Support

Switch between GPT-4, GPT-4 Turbo, GPT-3.5 Turbo, and other OpenAI models from the same interface without changing tools.

Why run Chatpad AI on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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