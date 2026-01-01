changedetection.io is a self-hosted website monitoring platform that detects and notifies you of changes to any web page — from content updates and price fluctuations to inventory restocks and regulatory amendments. It goes beyond simple uptime checks by letting you target specific page elements with CSS selectors, XPath, JSONPath, or visual selection, and it uses an integrated Playwright Chrome browser to monitor JavaScript-rendered pages and sites that require login.

Self-hosting keeps your monitoring targets, competitive intelligence, and notification data completely private, with no per-page or per-check fees regardless of how many sites or how frequently you monitor them.