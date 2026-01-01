Up to 68% off for Centrifugo

Deploy Centrifugo in one click installation.

Scalable real-time messaging server for building live applications with WebSocket and pub/sub messaging.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
10,900 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Centrifugo in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Centrifugo

62% off
KVM 1
28,900
10,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦261,600 (regular price ₦693,600). Renews at ₦17,900/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
61% off
KVM 2
35,900
13,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦333,600 (regular price ₦861,600). Renews at ₦20,900/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
59,900
18,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦453,600 (regular price ₦1,437,600). Renews at ₦40,900/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
105,900
37,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦909,600 (regular price ₦2,541,600). Renews at ₦74,900/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 1
28,900
10,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦261,600 (regular price ₦693,600). Renews at ₦17,900/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
61% off
KVM 2
35,900
13,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦333,600 (regular price ₦861,600). Renews at ₦20,900/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
59,900
18,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦453,600 (regular price ₦1,437,600). Renews at ₦40,900/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
105,900
37,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦909,600 (regular price ₦2,541,600). Renews at ₦74,900/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Centrifugo

Centrifugo functions as an open-source, language-independent real-time messaging server, providing immediate message delivery to connected users. It supports various protocols including WebSocket, HTTP-streaming, Server-Sent Events, WebTransport, and gRPC. Any backend system, irrespective of its programming language or framework, can disseminate messages using a straightforward HTTP or gRPC API. This capability simplifies the integration of real-time functionalities into existing applications, eliminating the need for extensive rewrites.

By self-hosting Centrifugo on your Virtual Private Server (VPS), you can avoid the per-message and per-connection charges typically imposed by commercial real-time services such as Pusher or Ably. This approach also grants you complete autonomy over aspects like scalability, data routing, and security settings.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Centrifugo

Language-Agnostic Integration

Any backend can publish messages through a simple HTTP or gRPC API, so you add real-time features without changing your existing technology stack.

Message History and Recovery

Stores recent messages per channel and automatically replays missed events to reconnecting clients, preventing data loss during brief disconnections.

Horizontal Scalability

Redis-backed engine lets you run multiple Centrifugo nodes and handle millions of concurrent connections as your user base grows.

Presence Tracking

Tracks which users are online in each channel and broadcasts join/leave events, enabling features like typing indicators and active user lists.

Built-In Admin Panel

Monitor connections, channels, and message flow in real time through the web admin UI without setting up separate observability tools.

Why run Centrifugo on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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