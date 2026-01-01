Centrifugo functions as an open-source, language-independent real-time messaging server, providing immediate message delivery to connected users. It supports various protocols including WebSocket, HTTP-streaming, Server-Sent Events, WebTransport, and gRPC. Any backend system, irrespective of its programming language or framework, can disseminate messages using a straightforward HTTP or gRPC API. This capability simplifies the integration of real-time functionalities into existing applications, eliminating the need for extensive rewrites.

By self-hosting Centrifugo on your Virtual Private Server (VPS), you can avoid the per-message and per-connection charges typically imposed by commercial real-time services such as Pusher or Ably. This approach also grants you complete autonomy over aspects like scalability, data routing, and security settings.