Casdoor is an open-source Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform that acts as a centralized authentication server for your applications. Built with OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML, and LDAP support out of the box, it lets any application delegate user login to a single trusted service — eliminating per-app login systems and giving users one set of credentials across your entire stack.

Self-hosting Casdoor keeps your users' credentials and session data fully under your control, with no per-user pricing and no vendor lock-in. Built-in multi-factor authentication, social login integrations, and fine-grained permissions via Casbin make it a complete identity platform for teams of any size.