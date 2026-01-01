Deploy Cal.com in one click installation.
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings with calendar sync, payments, and full data ownership.
Choose a VPS plan for Cal.com
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Cal.com
Cal.com is the open-source alternative to Calendly, giving individuals and businesses complete control over their scheduling infrastructure. With calendar integrations across Google, Outlook, and Apple, built-in video conferencing, Stripe payment processing, and white-label customization, it covers the full range of professional booking needs in one platform.
Self-hosting Cal.com on your VPS eliminates per-user subscription costs, keeps sensitive scheduling and client data under your control, and gives you the freedom to customize booking pages, workflows, and integrations without platform restrictions.
Key features of Cal.com
Calendar Sync
Connects with Google Calendar, Outlook, and Apple Calendar to prevent double-booking across all your accounts automatically.
Payment Collection
Accept fees during the booking process through native Stripe integration, removing the need for separate invoicing tools.
White-Label Booking Pages
Fully branded booking pages embed directly on your website so clients never leave your domain during the scheduling experience.
Team Scheduling
Round-robin distribution and collective availability make it easy to route meetings to the right team member automatically.
Workflow Automation
Webhooks, email reminders, and SMS notifications reduce no-shows and keep both parties informed without manual follow-up.
Why run Cal.com on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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