Deploy Blinko in one click installation.
Open-source AI-powered note-taking platform combining microblogging, task management, and intelligent search.
Choose a VPS plan for Blinko
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Blinko
Blinko is a self-hosted platform that unifies rapid note capture, task management, and AI-enhanced search in a single application. Its microblogging-style interface is optimized for getting ideas down instantly, while full Markdown support, tagging, and optional AI integration with OpenAI or Ollama keep those ideas organized and discoverable over time.
Unlike commercial note-taking services, self-hosting Blinko keeps every thought, plan, and research note entirely within your infrastructure — no third-party analysis, no storage limits, and no per-query costs. Notes can remain private or be shared publicly from the same deployment.
Key features of Blinko
Frictionless Capture
The microblogging-style input lets you record ideas in seconds without navigating folder structures or choosing templates first.
AI-Powered Search
Connect OpenAI or a local Ollama model to query your notes in plain language, surfacing relevant entries even when you don't remember exact keywords.
Markdown and Task Support
Format notes with full Markdown and embed task checklists so the same tool handles both quick captures and structured project tracking.
Public or Private Notes
Choose per-note visibility, letting you maintain a private knowledge base while selectively publishing content as a microblog without a separate platform.
Data Portability
Automatic backups and import/export functionality ensure your notes remain accessible and migratable regardless of platform changes.
Why run Blinko on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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