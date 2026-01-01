Deploy Bitwarden in one click installation.
Official self-hosted Bitwarden password manager server, paired with a dedicated MariaDB database service.
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What you can build with Bitwarden
Bitwarden is the official password manager server built and maintained by Bitwarden Inc. This template deploys Bitwarden lite, the vendor's single-container distribution, together with a dedicated MariaDB database. Unlike community reimplementations of the Bitwarden API, it runs the same server code Bitwarden ships to its own customers, so vault behaviour, cryptography, and update cadence come straight from the vendor.
Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps every vault item, attachment, and file inside infrastructure you control, while your devices keep using the official Bitwarden browser extensions, desktop apps, mobile apps, and CLI. Traefik fronts the container with automatic Let's Encrypt certificates, satisfying the HTTPS requirement Bitwarden clients enforce. Bitwarden recommends lite for personal use and home labs.
Key features of Bitwarden
Official Bitwarden server
Runs the server code Bitwarden Inc. builds and maintains, so security fixes and releases come directly from the vendor.
Official client compatibility
Browser extensions, desktop apps, mobile apps, and the Bitwarden CLI connect to your own server without any modification.
End-to-end encrypted vault
Items are encrypted on your devices under a zero-knowledge model, so the server never sees your master password.
Organizations and sharing
Share credentials with family members or colleagues through organizations and collections with per-user access control.
Optional enterprise services
SSO, SCIM provisioning, and event logging ship inside the image and can be switched on when a licence requires them.
Why run Bitwarden on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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