Deploy Beszel Agent in one click installation.
Lightweight monitoring agent that collects server and container metrics for your Beszel hub.
Choose a VPS plan for Beszel Agent
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What you can build with Beszel Agent
Beszel Agent is the data-collection component of the Beszel monitoring platform. Installed on each server you want to observe, it continuously gathers CPU, memory, disk, and network metrics alongside Docker container statistics, then forwards them securely to a central Beszel hub for aggregation and alerting.
The agent is deliberately minimal — it consumes negligible resources while providing comprehensive visibility into system health. Communication with the hub is secured by token authentication, and Docker socket access gives it full container-level insight without requiring elevated host privileges beyond that socket mount.
Key features of Beszel Agent
Real-Time System Metrics
Continuously tracks CPU, memory, disk, and network usage so your Beszel hub always has an up-to-date picture of server health.
Container-Level Monitoring
Reads from the Docker socket to report per-container resource consumption, helping you pinpoint which workloads are driving load.
Minimal Resource Footprint
Designed to run quietly in the background without measurable impact on application performance or available system resources.
Secure Hub Communication
Token-authenticated connections to the Beszel hub prevent unauthorized metric ingestion and keep your monitoring data private.
Why run Beszel Agent on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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