Deploy Backrest in one click installation.
Web-based UI for restic that makes scheduled backups, browsing, and restores accessible from any browser.
Choose a VPS plan for Backrest
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Backrest
Backrest is a self-hosted web interface for restic, the fast and secure backup program. It wraps restic's powerful deduplication and encryption into a clean browser-based UI, letting you create backup plans, schedule them with cron, and restore individual files without ever touching the command line.
Because Backrest stores snapshots through restic, backups are encrypted at rest and support dozens of storage backends — local disk, S3-compatible object storage, Backblaze B2, Google Cloud Storage, Azure, SFTP, and more. Self-hosting Backrest keeps your backup configuration and credentials entirely under your control, with no subscription fees or vendor lock-in.
Key features of Backrest
Scheduled backup plans
Define cron-based schedules per repository so backups run automatically without manual intervention.
Browser-based restore
Browse snapshot contents and restore individual files or directories directly from the web UI.
Multi-backend storage
Store backups on local disk, S3, Backblaze B2, Google Cloud Storage, Azure Blob, SFTP, and more via native restic backends.
End-to-end encryption
All snapshots are encrypted by restic before leaving the host, ensuring data remains private on any storage backend.
Deduplication and compression
Restic content-defined chunking deduplicates data across snapshots, dramatically reducing storage usage over time.
Why run Backrest on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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