Open-source Zapier alternative for connecting apps and automating workflows without coding.
Choose a VPS plan for Automatisch
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Automatisch
Automatisch is an open-source workflow automation platform that lets you connect applications and automate repetitive tasks through a visual, no-code interface. Like Zapier or Make, you create flows that trigger actions across services — but with Automatisch, all your data and automation logic stays on your own server with no per-task pricing or usage limits.
Self-hosting Automatisch means your API credentials, workflow data, and business logic never leave your infrastructure. This deployment includes PostgreSQL for workflow storage, Redis for task queuing, and a dedicated worker process for reliable background execution. Log in with the default credentials and change them immediately from settings.
Key features of Automatisch
Visual flow builder
Create automation workflows by connecting triggers and actions in a drag-and-drop interface without writing code.
App integrations
Connect to popular services like Slack, GitHub, Google Sheets, Stripe, Twilio, and many more through built-in connectors.
Webhook triggers
Start workflows from external events using incoming webhooks for real-time automation from any source.
Conditional logic
Add filters and conditions to workflows so actions only execute when specific criteria are met.
Background worker
Dedicated worker process ensures reliable execution of long-running and scheduled automation tasks.
Why run Automatisch on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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