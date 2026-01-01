Deploy Argilla in one click installation.
Collaborative AI dataset annotation platform for building high-quality training data for NLP, LLM, and multimodal projects.
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What you can build with Argilla
Argilla is a data-centric collaboration platform built for AI engineers and domain experts who need to create, annotate, and curate high-quality datasets for machine learning projects. It supports the full range of modern AI annotation tasks — text classification, named entity recognition, RAG evaluation, preference tuning, and RLHF — in a single unified interface with a Python SDK for programmatic control.
Self-hosting Argilla ensures that proprietary training data, annotation schemas, and model feedback never leave your organization's infrastructure. This deployment includes the complete stack: PostgreSQL for data persistence, Redis for job processing, Elasticsearch for semantic search, and dedicated worker services for handling large-scale background operations without impacting the annotation interface.
Key features of Argilla
Collaborative Annotation
Assign annotation tasks to team members with role-based access control, enabling distributed labeling workflows where domain experts and AI engineers work from the same dataset without conflicts.
AI-Assisted Labeling
Accelerate annotation with AI-generated label suggestions and automated quality checks, reducing the manual effort required to build large training datasets without sacrificing accuracy.
Semantic Search
Explore and filter datasets using semantic similarity search powered by Elasticsearch, making it practical to find and review specific data patterns across millions of annotated records.
Python SDK Integration
Create, query, and manipulate datasets programmatically through the Argilla Python SDK, and export directly to Hugging Face Datasets or other formats for seamless training pipeline integration.
Multi-Task Support
Handle text classification, NER, ranking, preference tuning, and custom annotation schemas within a single platform, so one deployment serves the annotation needs of diverse AI projects.
Why run Argilla on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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