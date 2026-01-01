Aptabase is an open-source, privacy-first analytics platform built for mobile, desktop, and web application developers. Unlike website analytics tools that track page views, Aptabase focuses on SDK-based event tracking — developers instrument their apps with lightweight SDKs for Flutter, React Native, Swift, Kotlin, Electron, Tauri, and more to capture named events with optional properties. The result is a high-signal dashboard showing what users actually do inside your application, without cookies, fingerprinting, or cross-site tracking.

Self-hosting Aptabase on a VPS keeps all analytics data on your own infrastructure, making GDPR compliance straightforward and eliminating per-event pricing that cloud analytics providers charge as usage grows.