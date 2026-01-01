Apprise API is a lightweight REST microservice that wraps the Apprise Notification Library, giving any application a single endpoint to reach over 120 notification platforms simultaneously. Instead of maintaining separate integrations for Slack, Discord, PagerDuty, email, and mobile push in every service you operate, you configure destinations once in Apprise API and route notifications to them all through a single HTTP call.

Self-hosting Apprise API keeps notification routing logic and any sensitive webhook tokens on your own infrastructure rather than passing through a third-party aggregator. The stateful configuration mode persists your notification endpoints and templates across restarts, while the built-in web interface lets you test and manage destinations without writing code.