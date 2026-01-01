Up to 68% off for Apache HertzBeat

Deploy Apache HertzBeat in one click installation.

Open-source agentless real-time observability platform for monitoring servers, databases, and cloud services.

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10,900 /mo
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62% off
KVM 1
28,900
10,900 /mo
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Renews at ₦17,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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61% off
KVM 2
35,900
13,900 /mo
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Renews at ₦20,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
59,900
18,900 /mo
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Renews at ₦40,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
105,900
37,900 /mo
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Renews at ₦74,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 1
28,900
10,900 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₦17,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
61% off
KVM 2
35,900
13,900 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₦20,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
59,900
18,900 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₦40,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
105,900
37,900 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₦74,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Apache HertzBeat

Apache HertzBeat is a community-driven, agentless observability platform that monitors servers, databases, middleware, cloud services, and custom HTTP and JMX endpoints through configurable protocol templates. Instead of installing collectors on every target, it polls endpoints over SSH, SNMP, JDBC, JMX, HTTP, and dozens of other protocols, then renders dashboards, alerts, and status pages from one unified interface.

Self-hosting HertzBeat on your VPS keeps monitoring data, alert rules, and target credentials inside infrastructure you control, with no per-metric pricing or vendor lock-in. The bundled PostgreSQL and VictoriaMetrics stack stores configuration and time-series metrics locally, making the deployment fully self-contained from day one.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Apache HertzBeat

Agentless monitoring

Poll servers, databases, and APIs over SSH, SNMP, JDBC, JMX, and HTTP without installing collectors on every target machine.

Threshold alerting

Define alert rules with expression-based thresholds and deliver notifications to email, Slack, Discord, Telegram, webhooks, and SMS providers.

Public status pages

Publish customer-facing status pages that report uptime and incidents for selected monitored services without exposing internal dashboards.

Custom protocols

Add new monitoring types by writing YAML application templates, so niche systems can be observed without waiting for vendor integrations.

Bundled time-series store

Ships with VictoriaMetrics for efficient long-term metric storage and PostgreSQL for configuration, removing the need to wire up external databases.

Why run Apache HertzBeat on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

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