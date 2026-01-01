Deploy Agenta in one click installation.
Open-source LLMOps platform combining prompt engineering, evaluation, and observability in one unified workspace.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Agenta
Agenta is an end-to-end LLMOps platform that consolidates the workflows for shipping production LLM applications. Teams use it to iterate on prompts in a side-by-side playground, version configurations, run automated evaluations against test sets, and trace live requests with full observability — all from the same interface.
Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps prompts, evaluation datasets, and trace data inside infrastructure you control. There are no per-seat fees, no token quotas on traces, and full freedom to integrate any LLM provider via the included SDK and proxy services.
Key features of Agenta
Prompt playground
Compare prompts side-by-side across models and parameters in a visual playground, then promote winning variants to versioned configurations.
Automated evaluation
Run prompts against test sets using built-in evaluators or custom code to score correctness, similarity, and regressions before deploying.
LLM observability
Trace every request through nested spans with full input, output, latency, and cost metrics for any LLM provider or framework.
Prompt versioning
Manage prompt configurations as versioned artifacts with environments, rollbacks, and a registry that decouples prompts from application code.
Framework agnostic
SDKs and OpenTelemetry-compatible tracing integrate with LangChain, LlamaIndex, OpenAI, Anthropic, and any other LLM stack.
Why run Agenta on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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