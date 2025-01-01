Up to 67% off

jellyfin

Pick your Jellyfin VPS hosting plan

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Stream smarter and safer with Jellyfin VPS hosting

Jellyfin is an open-source media server that lets you store, organize, and stream your movies, shows, and music from anywhere. But to truly enjoy smooth streaming and secure access, you need reliable performance — that’s where our VPS hosting makes the difference.

Host Jellyfin on our VPS and enjoy dedicated resources, fast NVMe SSD storage, and complete control over your server. Build your personal media center without limitations — stream privately, securely, and with no bandwidth throttling.
jellyfin vps

Host your personal media library with Jellyfin VPS hosting

Run your favorite media server on our high-performance VPS. Stream privately, manage multiple users, and access your content anytime, anywhere.
jellyfin private

Private and ad-free streaming

Enjoy full control of your media without ads or restrictions — just your content, your way.
jellyfin amd

Fast and reliable performance

Stream HD and 4K content smoothly with dedicated CPU, RAM, and NVMe SSD storage.
secure jellyfin

Secure and customizable

Keep your library safe with DDoS protection, automatic backups, and full root access to configure Jellyfin your way.

Start streaming smarter with Jellyfin VPS hosting

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Jellyfin server effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install plugins, adjust performance settings, configure custom security rules, and execute commands directly via chat.

kodee

Stream globally with local performance

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose a location near you for smoother streaming and lower latency.

global vps

30-day money-back guarantee

Trial it for yourself risk-free, with our 30-day money-back guarantee. VPS refunds are subject to a 180-day waiting period between refunds. For more information, check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

