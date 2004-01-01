FossFLOW addresses the limitations of commercial diagramming tools that require cloud accounts, impose diagram limits, or charge subscription fees for professional features. Built as an open-source Progressive Web App, FossFLOW provides technical teams with a self-hosted alternative for creating isometric infrastructure diagrams without uploading sensitive architecture documentation to third-party services. The application's browser-based architecture ensures diagrams are created and stored locally, preventing the data exposure risks inherent in cloud diagramming platforms where proprietary system designs, network topologies, and infrastructure layouts become accessible to service providers and vulnerable to breaches affecting centralized diagram repositories.

Common Use Cases

Network engineers use FossFLOW to document data center layouts, rack configurations, and network topologies in isometric view, creating visual representations of physical infrastructure that communicate equipment placement and cable routing more effectively than traditional 2D diagrams. The export functionality enables including diagrams in technical documentation and runbooks without dependency on third-party diagram hosting. DevOps teams create system architecture diagrams showing microservice deployments, container orchestration, and cloud infrastructure layouts, using the isometric perspective to distinguish between layers of application, platform, and infrastructure components in complex distributed systems. Security teams document network segmentation, firewall rules, and access control boundaries through visual diagrams that stakeholders understand more readily than text-based documentation, with the privacy-first architecture ensuring security diagrams never leave controlled infrastructure. IT departments visualize office network layouts, server room configurations, and disaster recovery sites for planning capacity expansions and hardware refreshes, exporting diagrams to PDF or PNG for inclusion in budget proposals and vendor communications. Educators create teaching materials illustrating computer networking concepts, database architectures, and software design patterns with isometric diagrams that students find more engaging than abstract block diagrams, sharing diagram files with students without requiring accounts on commercial platforms.

Key Features

Isometric 3D-style diagramming for infrastructure visualization

Auto-save functionality preserving work every 5 seconds

100% client-side operation with local browser storage

Import and export diagrams as JSON files

Session storage for quick saves without dialogs

Offline support for diagram creation without internet

Multilingual interface supporting 8 languages

No user accounts or authentication required

PNG export with transparent background support

Progressive Web App installable as desktop application

Zoom controls with fine-grained increments

Server-side storage option for persistence

Why deploy FossFLOW on Hostinger VPS

Deploying FossFLOW on Hostinger VPS provides teams with a dedicated diagramming endpoint under organizational control, eliminating dependency on public FossFLOW instances or commercial diagramming platforms that store diagrams on third-party servers subject to data retention policies, terms of service changes, or security breaches exposing proprietary architecture documentation. The VPS deployment enables server-side diagram storage that persists across browser sessions and devices, allowing team members to access shared infrastructure diagrams from any workstation without emailing JSON files or maintaining personal diagram collections scattered across individual laptops. With dedicated resources, multiple team members create and edit diagrams simultaneously without the performance degradation affecting shared public instances where hundreds of users compete for limited browser resources. Self-hosting allows branding customization and URL schemes that integrate FossFLOW into internal documentation portals, making the diagramming tool discoverable alongside wikis, code repositories, and runbook systems that comprise technical documentation ecosystems. For organizations with security policies prohibiting use of external diagramming services where network topology diagrams and infrastructure layouts could reveal attack surfaces to adversaries who compromise commercial platforms, VPS deployment satisfies compliance requirements while providing the visual diagramming capabilities that spreadsheets and text documents cannot deliver. The lightweight PWA architecture requires minimal VPS resources, running efficiently as a static web application alongside heavier services while providing unlimited diagram storage constrained only by available disk space rather than the diagram count limits imposed by freemium diagramming platforms.