Enclosed is a minimalistic web application designed for sending private and secure notes with end-to-end encryption. Built for individuals and teams who need to share sensitive information safely, it provides a user-friendly interface with strong security features to ensure your data remains confidential. The platform uses native browser crypto APIs for encryption and decryption, ensuring security and great performance while keeping your notes protected like a sealed envelope.

Common Use Cases

Security teams use Enclosed to share passwords, API keys, and credentials with colleagues or external partners, ensuring sensitive data never travels unencrypted. Developers leverage the platform to exchange configuration secrets, database connection strings, and deployment tokens during project handoffs without relying on email or chat platforms. Healthcare organizations use the encrypted notes to securely share sensitive information with password protection and expiration controls. Customer support teams employ Enclosed to provide temporary access credentials or sensitive account information to clients through password-protected, expiring links.

Key Features

End-to-end encryption using native browser crypto APIs for maximum security and performance

Self-destructing notes with customizable expiration times or read-once functionality

Password protection for notes requiring additional authentication layer before decryption

No-expiration option for notes that need to remain accessible indefinitely

Shareable links that can be sent via any communication channel (email, chat, SMS)

Multilingual interface supporting Indonesian, Vietnamese, English, and other languages

Minimalistic, distraction-free interface focused on security and ease of use

Client-side encryption ensuring the server never has access to unencrypted note content

Lightweight deployment with single container and minimal resource requirements

Open-source codebase allowing security audits and community contributions

Why deploy Enclosed on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Enclosed on Hostinger VPS ensures complete control over encrypted note storage and infrastructure without relying on third-party hosted services. The dedicated resources provide reliable performance for cryptographic operations and note retrieval, while local data storage keeps encrypted content under your direct control. Self-hosting on VPS infrastructure allows organizations to implement custom SSL/TLS configurations, integrate with existing identity management systems, and maintain audit trails for compliance requirements. With full server access, teams can configure HTTPS properly to enable native browser crypto APIs, customize expiration policies based on security requirements, and scale resources based on usage patterns without service limitations.